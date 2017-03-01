Nearly 1,000 migrants rescued off Libya: Italy1 hour ago

Nearly 1,000 migrants rescued off Lib...

Nearly 1,000 migrants rescued off Libya: Italy

Read more: India.com

Some 970 migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya, Italy's coastguard said, as the numbers attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe continue to rise. Even before yesterday's arrivals, more than 13,400 people had arrived on Italy's shores so far this year - an increase of 50 to 70 per cent compared with 2016 and 2015.

