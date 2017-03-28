Mother-daughter salad buffet

Mother-daughter salad buffet

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bureau County Republican

The Van Orin Gospel Church WMA will host a mother-daughter salad buffet at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9. The featured speaker will be Lois Croasdale, who will present “The Pieces of Peace,” an exploration of Peace and how it is applies to different situations. Croasdale and her husband, Victor, reside in Spring Valley with their daughter, Sarah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bureau County Republican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar 19 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar 9 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,897,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC