The Van Orin Gospel Church WMA will host a mother-daughter salad buffet at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9. The featured speaker will be Lois Croasdale, who will present “The Pieces of Peace,” an exploration of Peace and how it is applies to different situations. Croasdale and her husband, Victor, reside in Spring Valley with their daughter, Sarah.

