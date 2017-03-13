Most Greeks want stay in eurozone to ...

Most Greeks want stay in eurozone to overcome crisis: survey

The vast majority of Greeks want a leaner public sector, fewer taxes and Greece's stay in the eurozone to overcome the seven-year debt crisis , according to a survey released on Sunday. Some 62.4 percent of participants in the poll conducted nationwide by the Athens-based Dianeosis think tank called for the shrinking of the public sector, according to Kathimerini newspaper that published the results.

