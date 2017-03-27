Migrant fruit pickers win European court case against Greece
In this Wednesday, April 17, 2013, file photo unidentified migrant workers receive first aid at the Medical Center of Varda, in southwestern Greece. A group of strawberry pickers from Bangladesh have won a case on Thursday, March 30, 2017 against Greece at Europe's highest human rights court, after being shot at by employers for demanding unpaid wages.
