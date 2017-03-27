Migrant fruit pickers win European co...

Migrant fruit pickers win European court case against Greece

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Wednesday, April 17, 2013, file photo unidentified migrant workers receive first aid at the Medical Center of Varda, in southwestern Greece. A group of strawberry pickers from Bangladesh have won a case on Thursday, March 30, 2017 against Greece at Europe's highest human rights court, after being shot at by employers for demanding unpaid wages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar 19 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar 9 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,934,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC