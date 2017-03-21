Mideast refugees stranded in limbo fi...

Mideast refugees stranded in limbo find Americans reaching out in faith

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

It's stories of "beauty mixed with hope mixed with devastation" that 28-year-old Ashley Anderson shared with LifeZette about the short time she spent visiting refugee camps in Greece. A California native now living in Washington, D.C., Anderson has co-led two short-term missions trips to Greece, where she's interacted with Middle Eastern refugees who have fled their war-torn countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar 19 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar 9 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb 20 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,502 • Total comments across all topics: 279,738,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC