Kosovo experts find remains of 5 missing since 1998-9 war
" Kosovo authorities say they have discovered the remains of five people killed during the 1998-99 war. A statement received Friday said that a day earlier local and international forensic experts found the bones of at least five people in two places in Prizren, 85 kilometers southwest of the capital, Pristina.
