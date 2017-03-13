Pakistani migrants in Kos, Greece, showing a map he received with information about the closure of Hungary border and suggesting to go through Croatia instead. Photo: IOM 7 March 2017 – The United Nations refugee agency voiced deep concerned at a new law voted today by the Hungarian Parliament that could lead to mandatory detention of all asylum-seekers, including many children - for the entire length of the asylum procedure - and warned that it would have a terrible impact on people who have already suffered greatly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.