Hungarian law that could detain all asylum-seekers violates country's legal obligations - " UN ag...
Pakistani migrants in Kos, Greece, showing a map he received with information about the closure of Hungary border and suggesting to go through Croatia instead. Photo: IOM 7 March 2017 – The United Nations refugee agency voiced deep concerned at a new law voted today by the Hungarian Parliament that could lead to mandatory detention of all asylum-seekers, including many children - for the entire length of the asylum procedure - and warned that it would have a terrible impact on people who have already suffered greatly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb 20
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb 17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb 13
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|1,230
|Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|16
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Feb 11
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC