Horseback riding interventions can help improve outcomes for people with disabilities
Physical activities incorporating horseback riding can help to improve strength, balance, and other outcomes for children and adults with a range of neuromotor, developmental, and physical disabilities, according to a report in the American Journal of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation , the official journal of the Association of Academic Physiatrists. The journal is published by Wolters Kluwer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb 20
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb 17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb 13
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|1,230
|Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|16
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Feb 11
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC