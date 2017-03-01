Horseback riding interventions can he...

Horseback riding interventions can help improve outcomes for people with disabilities

Physical activities incorporating horseback riding can help to improve strength, balance, and other outcomes for children and adults with a range of neuromotor, developmental, and physical disabilities, according to a report in the American Journal of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation , the official journal of the Association of Academic Physiatrists. The journal is published by Wolters Kluwer.

