Greek police nab 2 truck drivers smuggling in 20 migrants

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: The Washington Post

THESSALONIKI, Greece - Greek police say they have arrested a Turkish truck driver and a Bulgarian truck driver who were carrying a total of 20 migrants near Greece's northeastern land border with Turkey. Police say Saturday that the Turkish driver was carrying eight Pakistanis, one Iraqi and one Syrian and the Bulgarian truck driver arrested Friday was carrying 10 Pakistani men.

