Greek police bust smuggling ring, arrest migrants hiding in caves
Undocumented migrants are seen on a police bus after being arrested during an operation to dismantle an international smuggling ring at the city of Heraklion on the island of Crete, Greece, March 3, 2017. At least 13 suspected members of an international criminal organization smuggling undocumented migrants to other European countries have been arrested, Greek authorities said on Friday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb 20
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb 17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb 13
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|1,230
|Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|16
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Feb 11
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
