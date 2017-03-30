Greek police bust smuggling ring, arr...

Greek police bust smuggling ring, arrest migrants hiding in caves

Undocumented migrants are seen on a police bus after being arrested during an operation to dismantle an international smuggling ring at the city of Heraklion on the island of Crete, Greece, March 3, 2017. At least 13 suspected members of an international criminal organization smuggling undocumented migrants to other European countries have been arrested, Greek authorities said on Friday.

