Greek farmers protesting tax hikes fi...

Greek farmers protesting tax hikes fight police in Athens

Wednesday Mar 8

A protester holds a Greek flag as farmers gather outside the Greek Agriculture Ministry, in Athens, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Several hundred farmers from the island of Crete are protesting against government tax reforms tied to the country's international bailout.

Chicago, IL

