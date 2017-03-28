Greek debt activist, follower of anci...

Greek debt activist, follower of ancients gods, faces arrest

Read more: The Washington Post

ATHENS, Greece - A firebrand Greek debt activist whose followers take an oath of allegiance to the ancient gods has been charged with fraud and running a criminal organization. A senior state prosecutor filed the charges Tuesday against Artemis Sorras, head of the Convention of Greeks, which urges taxpayers not to settle debts with the government.

