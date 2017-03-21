Greece threatens to spoil EU's Rome c...

Greece threatens to spoil EU's Rome celebration over reform review

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Greece is withholding its support for the Rome declaration, in which 27 European Union nations on Saturday are to chart the EU's course after Britain leaves, in protest at reforms its lenders are seeking from it in exchange for new loans, officials said. A Greek and a tangled EU flag flutter atop Greece's Financial Ministry in Athens, Greece June 24, 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the Brexit referendum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar 19 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar 9 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb 20 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,502 • Total comments across all topics: 279,738,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC