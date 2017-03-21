Greece threatens to spoil EU's Rome celebration over reform review

Greece is withholding its support for the Rome declaration, in which 27 European Union nations on Saturday are to chart the EU's course after Britain leaves, in protest at reforms its lenders are seeking from it in exchange for new loans, officials said. A Greek and a tangled EU flag flutter atop Greece's Financial Ministry in Athens, Greece June 24, 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the Brexit referendum.

