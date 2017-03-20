Greece: Police find 8 parcel bombs he...

Greece: Police find 8 parcel bombs headed to EU countries

ATHENS, Greece - Police in Greece have discovered and neutralized eight parcel bombs, addressed to European Union finance officials and businesses in various European countries, at a postal sorting office near Athens. The discovery Monday came after letter bombs were sent last week to the German Finance Ministry and the Paris office of the International Monetary Fund, where a small explosion injured a member of staff.

Chicago, IL

