Greece: Offices of extreme right part...

Greece: Offices of extreme right party attacked

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: SFGate

An investigator seen outside of the main offices of Greece's extreme right Golden Dawn party after an attack from a group of youths in Athens, Friday, March 31, 2017. Police say several people have been detained for questioning after youths smashed a store front on the ground floor of the party headquarters in Athens and threw red paint at the entrance of the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar 19 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar 9 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,536 • Total comments across all topics: 280,002,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC