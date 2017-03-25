Greece marks Independence Day with me...

Greece marks Independence Day with messages of unity

Greece commemorated on Saturday the 196th anniversary of the 1821 war of independence against the 400-year Ottoman rule with the annual military parade in the center of Athens and student parades across the country. In their statements for the day Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos and opposition parties referred to Greece's efforts for Europe's unity and the current challenges to overcome the economic crisis.

