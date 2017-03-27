Greece gets three bids for Thessaloni...

Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port

Saturday Read more: Reuters

Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday. Phillipines-based International Container Terminal Services , Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation Company and German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners submitted offers, it said.

Chicago, IL

