Greece Gets 3 Bids for Thessaloniki Port

8 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Phillipines-based International Container Terminal Services , Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation Company and German private equity Deutsche Invest Equity Partners had all submitted offers, the report said. The sale of a 67 percent stake in Greece's second-largest port, which was launched in 2014, has been beset by delays and political resistance.

Chicago, IL

