Greece eyes strategic partnership with Armenia, foreign minister says

PanARMENIAN.Net - Greek foreign minister Nikos Kotzias said on Friday, March 10 that the Hellenic Republic and Armenia can establish strategic relations and partnership. Meeting Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan, Kotzias said Greece possesses the political will to deepen cooperation with Armenia in a variety of areas.

