Germany balks at Tillerson demand for more European NATO spending

Germany said on Friday that NATO's agreed target spend of two percent of members' yearly economic output was neither "reachable nor desirable", countering Washington's demands that European partners comply and quickly. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel speaks during a news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias following their meeting at the ministry in Athens, Greece, March 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.