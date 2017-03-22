Fire damages 15th century Ottoman mos...

Fire damages 15th century Ottoman mosque in Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece - Authorities say an overnight fire has severely damaged an early 15th century Ottoman mosque that was undergoing restoration work in northeastern Greece. Firefighters say the blaze broke out early Wednesday in the Bayezid Mosque, also known as the Celebi Sultan Mehmed Mosque, considered one of the most important monuments of its kind in the region.

