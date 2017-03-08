EU top court: nations do not have to ...

EU top court: nations do not have to issue humanitarian visas

Yesterday Read more: Jurist

The case arose surrounding a Syrian family seeking asylum in Belgium. The court stated that while states may choose to grant asylum under their own national law, "[m]ember States are not required, under EU law, to grant a humanitarian visa to persons who wish to enter their territory with a view to applying for asylum...." This ruling is in direct conflict with the advice of Advocate General Paolo Mengozzi, who stated last month that member states had to grant visas on humanitarian grounds [DW report] if it could be proven that they were escaping torture and danger.

Chicago, IL

