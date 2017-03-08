EU top court: nations do not have to issue humanitarian visas
The case arose surrounding a Syrian family seeking asylum in Belgium. The court stated that while states may choose to grant asylum under their own national law, "[m]ember States are not required, under EU law, to grant a humanitarian visa to persons who wish to enter their territory with a view to applying for asylum...." This ruling is in direct conflict with the advice of Advocate General Paolo Mengozzi, who stated last month that member states had to grant visas on humanitarian grounds [DW report] if it could be proven that they were escaping torture and danger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Feb 20
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb 17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb 13
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|1,230
|Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|16
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Feb 11
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC