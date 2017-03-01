EU commission dodges Dublin return qu...

EU commission dodges Dublin return question on Greece

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: EUobserver

The EU commission has backed down on demands for EU states to first relocate more asylum seekers from Greece before sending others back to the country. EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos on Thursday dodged a direct question on the issue, suggesting that the precondition for the returns to take place to Greece is no longer valid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb 20 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb 17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb 13 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb 11 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb 11 Elle 1,230
Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10) Feb 11 Elle 16
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Feb 11 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,219
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,779 • Total comments across all topics: 279,286,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC