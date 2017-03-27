Colostrum supplements may reduce musc...

Colostrum supplements may reduce muscle damage and inflammation post-exercise: RCT

Read more: NutraIngredients-USA

A daily supplement containing bovine colostrum may reduce markers of muscle damage and blunt inflammation after exercise, says a new study with soccer players. A dose of 3.2 grams per day of the commercially available Colostrum Compact for six weeks resulted in faster recovery from the increases in creatine kinase and C-reactive protein seen after the Loughborough Intermittent Shuttle Test , compared to whey protein.

Chicago, IL

