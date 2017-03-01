CLUB - Zetema Book Club

CLUB - Zetema Book Club

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times

There were 12 members present at the Feb. 14 meeting at the home of Mary Ellen Gelbuda, conducted by Secretary Liz Roberts. Eight members plan to attend the Bryant Book Club meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. Book presenter Julia Durango reviewed "Consolations of Philosophy" written by Alain de Botton, a British writer, and published in 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb 20 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb 17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb 13 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb 11 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb 11 Elle 1,230
Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10) Feb 11 Elle 16
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Feb 11 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,219
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,199 • Total comments across all topics: 279,278,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC