China needs Greece just as Greece needs China: Chinese ambassador

Major Chinese companies operating in Greece had the opportunity to discuss prospects and challenges of investing in Greece with Greek state officials during a Belt and Road business workshop held on Monday. "Enhance trust to open a path to success," was the message of Chinese Ambassador to Greece Zou Xiaoli during his opening speech at the investment workshop.

