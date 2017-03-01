Athens Science Festival to Be Held in...

Athens Science Festival to Be Held in Technopolis

The Athens Science Festival returns to Technopolis, Athens, Greece, for the fourth consecutive year, with the title "Shaping our future." During the Athens Science Festival, visitors will have the opportunity to attend exhibitions, screenings and thought-provoking lectures and debates by renowned Greek and foreign scientists and take part in workshops, various educational activities and educational games.

