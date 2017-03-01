Anti-austerity protest in Athens near...

Anti-austerity protest in Athens near Greek bailout talks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

About 1,500 people have held a peaceful anti-austerity protest outside an Athens hotel wher... . Supporters of the communist-affiliated union PAME burn a European Union flag during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb 20 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb 17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb 13 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb 11 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb 11 Elle 1,230
Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10) Feb 11 Elle 16
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Feb 11 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,219
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,494 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC