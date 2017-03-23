Ancient Naval Base for Epic Greek Battle Found

Greek archaeologists have found the ancient military harbor of the island of Salamis - the very physical space from which the largest and most decisive naval battle ever fought in antiquity was launched. The ancient harbor was identified as being located in the small and well-protected Bay of Ambelaki, in the eastern part of the Greek island, during an archaeological search by a team of 20 experts from two Greek universities - the Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities and the Hellenic Institute of Marine Archaeology - according the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports.

