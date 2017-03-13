A Horse as a Therapeutic Tool? Possible Positive Impact from Therapeutic Riding and Hippotherapy
Greek researchers, in their review of studies involving interventions using a horse as a therapeutic tool, note from the results that there is a "significant positive impact" with such therapies among adults and children with disabilities. The review from Alexandra N. Stergiou and colleagues of Medical School of Ioannina, Greece, involved 16 studies evaluating two types of equine-assisted activities: therapeutic riding, defined as some type of adaptive or modified horseback riding with a therapeutic goal; or hippotherapy, which uses the movement of the horse for therapeutic purposes.
