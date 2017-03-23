9-man Greece holds Belgium to 1-1 in ...

9-man Greece holds Belgium to 1-1 in European qualifying

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

ATHENS, Greece - Nine-man Greece celebrated its independence day holiday by holding Belgium to 1-1 in Brussels in World Cup qualifying on Saturday. Kostas Mitroglou exploited a brief lapse in concentration from Belgium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Macedonia - Greece (May '10) Mar 19 DaniEl 49
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) Mar 9 Advents 485
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb '17 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb '17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb '17 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb '17 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb '17 Elle 1,230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,026 • Total comments across all topics: 279,818,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC