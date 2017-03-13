130 migrants apprehended off Turkey's...

130 migrants apprehended off Turkey's Aegean coast

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

At least 130 migrants were apprehended off the A eAYme district in the Aegean province of A zmir as they attempted to reach the nearby Greek island of Chios on March 5, Turkish Coast Guard officials have said. A Turkish Coast Guard search-and-rescue ship found two boats with migrants trying to reach Greece.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb 20 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb 17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb 13 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb 11 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb 11 Elle 1,230
Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10) Feb 11 Elle 16
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Feb 11 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,219
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC