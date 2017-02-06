WWII bomb to force major evacuation i...

WWII bomb to force major evacuation in northern Greek city

Authorities in Greece's second-largest city are planning to evacuate up to 60,000 residents from their homes so experts can safely dispose of an unexploded World War II bomb. The evacuation in Thessaloniki is set for Sunday, and people living 1.2 miles around the bomb site will be kept away from the area for up to five hours, officials say.

