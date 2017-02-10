WWII bomb is defused after 75,000 people evacuated in Greece9 minutes ago

WWII bomb is defused after 75,000 peo...

Authorities in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki evacuated an estimated 75,000 people Sunday so army experts could defuse a 500-pound unexploded World War II bomb found under a gas station. Bomb disposal experts started their work at 11.30 a.m. , 90 minutes later than planned, as police went house-to-house, reminding late risers and other stragglers to leave their homes.

