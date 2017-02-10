WWII bomb is defused after 75,000 people evacuated in Greece5 min ago
Authorities in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki evacuated an estimated 75,000 people today so army experts could defuse a 227-kilogramme unexploded World War II bomb found under a gas station. The evacuation started at 7 am .
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Sat
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Sat
|Elle
|1,230
|Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10)
|Sat
|Elle
|16
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Sat
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
|ISLAMIC FILTHY PACKIES==>>GET the FAK OUT OF GR...
|Feb 7
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
|BRAVO PALlKARH!
|Feb 6
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
|PM to Greek investors: We offer best conditions...
|Feb 1
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC