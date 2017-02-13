World briefs: WWII bomb removed in Greece
In Greece's biggest peacetime evacuation ever, about 72,000 people left their homes in the city of Thessaloniki on Sunday as experts defused and removed a World War II bomb from below a gas station. Hundreds of police officers in Thessaloniki, the country's second-largest city, began knocking on doors early in the morning to remind residents within a radius of 2 kilometers, about 1.2 miles, to leave their homes.
