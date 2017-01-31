Waterford woman helping refugees in T...

Waterford woman helping refugees in Turkey

Donald Trump's immigration ban on refugees from Syria closes another door for 2.8 million Syrians stranded in Turkey. Carole Coleman met Waterford retired businesswoman Anne O'Rorke who is spending a second year working with Syrian women and children in Turkey.

Greece

