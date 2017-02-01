Un SG: national security management should not be based in discrimination
While he acknowledged that "[c]ountries have the right, even the obligation, to responsibly manage their borders to avoid infiltration by members of terrorist organizations," he stated that those legitimate concerns should not be a cover for prejudice and discrimination. Highlighting Ethiopia as a country that has opened its borders to refugees in distress, he contended that when nations use discrimination as a form of foreign policy are ineffective and "triggers" of anxiety and propaganda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Wed
|Eugenia
|128
|PM to Greek investors: We offer best conditions...
|Wed
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Jan 31
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,216
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Jan 31
|Just me
|42
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|Jan 29
|Tony
|173
|EXTERMINATE ALL TURKOALBANlANS FROM GREECE!
|Jan 25
|ALBANIANS RSAVAGES
|1
|KOUMOUNES==>>KEEP THE MUSLIMS OUT of GREECE`
|Jan 24
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC