Two more Turkish servicemen seek asylum in Greece

Two more Turkish servicemen fled to Greece a few days ago and applied for asylum, Greek national news agency AMNA reported on Thursday. The two officers appeared at a police station in the northern city of Orestiada on Feb. 15 submitting an asylum request, according to the report.

