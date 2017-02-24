Two more Turkish servicemen seek asylum in Greece
Two more Turkish servicemen fled to Greece a few days ago and applied for asylum, Greek national news agency AMNA reported on Thursday. The two officers appeared at a police station in the northern city of Orestiada on Feb. 15 submitting an asylum request, according to the report.
