Turkey says Greek military exercise on Aegean island breached international law
Turkey accused Greece on Feb. 3 of breaching international law by carrying out a military exercise on an island in the Aegean Sea amid an escalating row between the two NATO allies. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said it was aware of Greek media reports that said Greek special forces had recently parachuted onto the island of Kos and said the exercise was a breach of the Paris Peace Treaties in 1947 that banned all such training on the islands.
