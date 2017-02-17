Troubling parallels between pre-WWII and today's world: Analysts
Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens, Greece, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis SINGAPORE: With the refugee crises in Europe and Southeast Asia, and middle-class wages stagnating in the West, observers are warning of parallels between the global political and socioeconomic climate of the present, and that of the 1930s - just before the onset of World War II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Fri
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb 13
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|1,230
|Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|16
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Feb 11
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
|ISLAMIC FILTHY PACKIES==>>GET the FAK OUT OF GR...
|Feb 7
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC