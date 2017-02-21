The Simple Greek Brings Flavors Of Th...

The Simple Greek Brings Flavors Of The Mediterranean To Norwalk

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

John Pertesis, who is the chef, has over 40 years experience in the restaurant business. He is making some of the traditional Greek food that is served at the Simple Greek in Norwalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Feb 20 Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb 17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb 13 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb 11 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb 11 Elle 1,230
Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10) Feb 11 Elle 16
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Feb 11 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,219
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,319 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC