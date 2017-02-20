Ten Of The Oldest Cities In The World

Ten Of The Oldest Cities In The World

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Neatorama

Every time I travel through California I'm reminded of how young the cities in my state are compared to cities like Boston and NYC, let alone when compared to ancient cities like Athens, Greece. But even though cities like Los Angeles and San Diego are only a couple of hundred years old there's a city about 2000 miles south of California that has been around for over 2500 years- Cholula, Mexico .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb 17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb 13 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb 11 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb 11 Elle 1,230
Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10) Feb 11 Elle 16
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Feb 11 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,219
ISLAMIC FILTHY PACKIES==>>GET the FAK OUT OF GR... Feb 7 MUSLIMS RSAVAGES 1
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,779 • Total comments across all topics: 279,024,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC