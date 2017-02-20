Ten Of The Oldest Cities In The World
Every time I travel through California I'm reminded of how young the cities in my state are compared to cities like Boston and NYC, let alone when compared to ancient cities like Athens, Greece. But even though cities like Los Angeles and San Diego are only a couple of hundred years old there's a city about 2000 miles south of California that has been around for over 2500 years- Cholula, Mexico .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb 17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb 13
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|1,230
|Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|16
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Feb 11
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
|ISLAMIC FILTHY PACKIES==>>GET the FAK OUT OF GR...
|Feb 7
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC