Superstar duo Yuja Wang, Leonidas Kav...

Superstar duo Yuja Wang, Leonidas Kavakos have a meaty program in store for Seattle fans

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seattle Times

The virtuoso violinist Leonidas Kavakos staunchly believes that artistic creativity is vital for a fully human life - and even for our survival. "The arts are not just about hearing a good concert or going to a nice museum," he says during a phone interview from his home in Athens, Greece.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb 2 Varonica Kremp 1,229
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb 1 Eugenia 128
News PM to Greek investors: We offer best conditions... Feb 1 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Jan 31 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,216
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Jan 31 Just me 42
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) Jan 29 Tony 173
EXTERMINATE ALL TURKOALBANlANS FROM GREECE! Jan 25 ALBANIANS RSAVAGES 1
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,888 • Total comments across all topics: 278,609,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC