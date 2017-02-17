Strike closes Acropolis, ancient sites in Greece
Chinese tourists take photographs behind a fence of the ancient Temple of Zeus as state guards called a 24-hour strike over a pay and contract dispute with the government in Athens, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Monday's protest was not directly related to Greece's bailout measures, but the country's left-wing government is under renewed international pressure to limit spending and agree with lenders on new austerity measures and reforms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|14 hr
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb 17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb 13
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|1,230
|Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|16
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Feb 11
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC