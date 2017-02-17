Strike closes Acropolis, ancient site...

Strike closes Acropolis, ancient sites in Greece

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Chinese tourists take photographs behind a fence of the ancient Temple of Zeus as state guards called a 24-hour strike over a pay and contract dispute with the government in Athens, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Monday's protest was not directly related to Greece's bailout measures, but the country's left-wing government is under renewed international pressure to limit spending and agree with lenders on new austerity measures and reforms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11) 14 hr Tony 174
I hate Greeks. (Apr '14) Feb 17 YUGOSCUM 20
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb 13 Son of David 1
why do greek women suck? (Jun '11) Feb 11 Elle 129
do greek men like black women (Aug '07) Feb 11 Elle 1,230
Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10) Feb 11 Elle 16
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Feb 11 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,219
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,981 • Total comments across all topics: 279,038,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC