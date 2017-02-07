Slovak helping in Greece: Tough weather conditions causing trouble in refugee camps
Monika Svetlikova, a volunteer with the NGO, People in Need, specialises in migration and often helps out in refugee camps. She describes her recent visit to the Greek island of Lesbos, where the situation remains critical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|20 hr
|SLAVSRNO MACEDONIANS
|47,218
|ISLAMIC FILTHY PACKIES==>>GET the FAK OUT OF GR...
|20 hr
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
|BRAVO PALlKARH!
|Mon
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|1
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 2
|Varonica Kremp
|1,229
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|Eugenia
|128
|PM to Greek investors: We offer best conditions...
|Feb 1
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Jan 31
|Just me
|42
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC