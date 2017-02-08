Skiathos island port

Skiathos island port

Skiathos island port Skiathos is a small and popular island of Sporades, famous for its golden beaches. The port of Skiathos serves ferries and hydrofoils from Volos and Agios Konstantinos in mainland Greece, and from the islands of Skopelos and Alonissos.is a small Greek island in the northwest Aegean Sea.

Greece

