Sarcophagus Fragment Returned to Greece

Courthouse News reports that a fragment of the marble faade of an ancient Greek sarcophagus, thought to have been stolen from Thessaloniki in 1989, was handed over to Greece's consul general Konstantinos Koutras in a ceremony at the Manhattan District Attorney's office. The sculpture, which dates to A.D. 200 and depicts a battle between Greek and Trojan warriors, was recently recovered from a Manhattan art gallery.

