Sales of Jeanette Arsenault's - This Is My Canada' to help charities

Songwriter Jeanette Arsenault, who has deep P.E.I. roots, has penned an original composition called "This Is My Canada" for the country's 150th birthday. Arsenault is the niece of iconic artist AngA le Arsenault, and has performed the song for the Canadian Olympics team in Salt Lake City in 2002 and Athens, Greece in 2004, as well as several venues nationally.

