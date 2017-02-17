Residents oppose children attending school
According to the TV report, there were renewed clashes between angry residents and police in the northern Greek town of Oreokastro, where some locals have for months opposed children from a nearby refugee centre being taught at the local school. The small town of Oreokastro, with a population of about 20,000, has hit the headlines repeatedly in recent months because of the dispute.
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|14 hr
|Tony
|174
|I hate Greeks. (Apr '14)
|Feb 17
|YUGOSCUM
|20
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb 13
|Son of David
|1
|why do greek women suck? (Jun '11)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|129
|do greek men like black women (Aug '07)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|1,230
|Do Greek women love chinese men? (Feb '10)
|Feb 11
|Elle
|16
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Feb 11
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,219
