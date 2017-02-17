Residents oppose children attending s...

Residents oppose children attending school

Read more: Vanguard

According to the TV report, there were renewed clashes between angry residents and police in the northern Greek town of Oreokastro, where some locals have for months opposed children from a nearby refugee centre being taught at the local school. The small town of Oreokastro, with a population of about 20,000, has hit the headlines repeatedly in recent months because of the dispute.

Greece

